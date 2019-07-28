As Avnet (AVT) Shares Declined, Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Cut by $1.15 Million Its Position; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Cut General Dynamics (GD) Stake as Share Value Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 26,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 227,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 357,489 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 98.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd analyzed 182,215 shares as the company's stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,780 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 184,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $54.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $189.73. About 1.74M shares traded or 46.52% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500.

date 2019-07-28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,056 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De owns 10,083 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Jane Street Limited holds 57,904 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bank Of Stockton stated it has 0.37% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 7,112 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Lord Abbett And Communication Ltd Company has 145,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 0.52% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.17% or 270,000 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1,537 shares. 19,765 are owned by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct. Bowen Hanes Inc holds 0.01% or 1,415 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 1,240 are held by Telos Inc.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 185,310 shares to 474,387 shares, valued at $85.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

date 2019-05-29

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 122,991 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkwood Limited Liability Corporation owns 113,627 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 370,597 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 39,062 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Ameritas Inv reported 31,727 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 108,920 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh reported 1.64 million shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Millennium Management Lc accumulated 102,553 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Invsts owns 101,759 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 44,428 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Washington Capital Management has 0.47% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 9,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.01% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). 18,929 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $110.54M for 10.94 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.