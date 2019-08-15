As Avnet (AVT) Shares Declined, Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered Position by $1.21 Million; South Texas Money Management LTD Increases Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 29.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 28,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 67,755 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 95,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 350,063 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 6,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 201,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.84M, up from 194,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $142.26. About 2.81 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Avnet (AVT) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Avnet Marks Community Milestones – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Avnet, Inc. (AVT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Stocks Decline Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging Avnet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVT) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

