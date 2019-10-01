As Avista (AVA) Valuation Rose, Monarch Partners Asset Management Upped Holding by $5.62 Million; As Eog Res (EOG) Stock Declined, Holder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Raised Holding

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 127,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 279,209 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45M, up from 151,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 74,006 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 27/04/2018 – Avista receives Commission decision in Washington electric and natural gas rate cases; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN OREGON MERGER CASE; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN WASHINGTON CASE; 02/05/2018 – Avista Capital Partners to Acquire Kramer Laboratories, Inc; 16/05/2018 – AVISTA CORP: FILES FOR; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – COMMISSION APPROVED ONE-TIME ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS RATE ADJUSTMENTS WHICH WILL TAKE EFFECT MAY 1, 2018; 06/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – HYDRO ONE AND CO CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE DEAL CLOSING IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – Business Std.in: CBI grills Avista Advisory’s Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case; 13/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN IDAHO MERGER CASE

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 3,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 14,873 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 11,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.26. About 2.01M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS

More notable recent Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Avista builds on commitment to renewable energy by joining the Western Energy Imbalance Market – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Avista requests modest electric base rate change in Idaho – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 7, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Avista reaches partial settlement in Oregon rate case – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avista Corp. Board Declares Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 24 investors sold AVA shares while 50 reduced holdings. only 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 50.11 million shares or 4.57% more from 47.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 445,038 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 224,579 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 68,573 shares. 6,589 were accumulated by Shelton Mngmt. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co stated it has 102,470 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 60,421 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0% or 67,721 shares. Moreover, Hgk Asset Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 11,591 shares. 200 were reported by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Parametric Port Assoc Lc owns 338,988 shares. Illinois-based Old Republic has invested 0.78% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 47,432 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 5,700 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 8,137 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 66,385 shares to 98,002 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in James Riv Group Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 89,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,413 shares, and cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If High Oil Prices Stick Around, Consider E&P ETFs – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Properties launches major remodel of Heritage Plaza in Houston – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 26, 2019.