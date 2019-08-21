As Avista (AVA) Stock Price Rose, American Investment Services Lowered Its Position by $360,880; As Pnc (PNC) Market Value Rose, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Raised Stake

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 9,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 18,384 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 27,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 236,735 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE INCLUDES PROVISIONS RELATED TO FINANCIAL PROTECTIONS FOR UTILITY AND ITS CUSTOMERS, CONSERVATION, ENVIRONMENT; 27/04/2018 – Avista receives Commission decision in Washington electric and natural gas rate cases; 02/05/2018 – Avista Capital Partners to Acquire Kramer Laboratories, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 02/05/2018 – Avista Corp. 1Q Net $54.9M; 06/04/2018 – Hydro One and Avista receive antitrust clearance for proposed merger; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN OREGON INCLUDES FINANCIAL, NON-FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Continue to Anticipate Closing Deal in 2H; 06/04/2018 – Economic Times: US firm Houlihan Lokey parts ways with Rajiv Kochhar’s Avista Advisory Group; 21/03/2018 – AVISTA SEES ISSUING ABOUT $375M OF LONG-TERM DEBT IN 2018

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 20,773 shares to 152,651 shares, valued at $21.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 14,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 342,381 are held by Hsbc Hldg Public Lc. State Street Corp holds 1.90M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 33,000 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 50,217 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 63,600 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 192 shares. Amer Invest Inc invested in 0.24% or 18,384 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 24,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Jefferies Grp Inc Lc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Texas Yale has 0.04% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 27,300 shares. D E Shaw & Co holds 822,700 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 254,467 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 715,688 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 160,239 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

