As Avista (AVA) Share Value Rose, Holder Havens Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $908,160; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder Global Thematic Partners Has Lifted Position

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 233,532 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 21/03/2018 – AVISTA SEES ISSUING UP TO $85M OF EQUITY IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Veristor Recognized as Panasas Accelerate Americas Media & Entertainment Partner of the Year 2017; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Filed All-Parties, All-Issues Settlement Agreement in Merger Proceeding; 06/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – HYDRO ONE AND CO CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE DEAL CLOSING IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Avista Corp. 1Q Net $54.9M; 08/05/2018 – AVISTA – SETTLEMENT INCLUDES PROVISIONS ON FINANCIAL PROTECTIONS FOR UTILITY, CUSTOMERS, FINANCIAL BENEFITS THROUGH RATE CREDIT FOR OREGON CUSTOMERS; 16/03/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Reach Settlement in Principle in Washington Merger Case; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Avista $375m WNG 30Y; IPT +125 Area; 13/04/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Idaho Merger Case; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE SAYS SETTLEMENT WITH AVISTA CORP INCLUDES FINANCIAL AND NON-FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 60.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 99,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 263,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68M, up from 164,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.15. About 1.75 million shares traded or 20.49% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99 were accumulated by Parkside State Bank Trust. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Lc has 0.13% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 6,631 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 479 shares. Amer Svcs holds 0.24% or 18,384 shares. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 104,472 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated has 25,110 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 42,851 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Texas Yale Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp reported 0.01% stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 2,571 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 10,343 shares. Creative Planning holds 56,188 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab accumulated 691,647 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mngmt owns 2,681 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Colony Limited Company has 1,221 shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments reported 0.45% stake. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated has invested 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation stated it has 18,824 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company owns 0.31% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2.09M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Limited invested 0.38% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Glenmede Trust Communications Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,214 shares. Amer Research & Mngmt invested in 11,920 shares. Kings Point Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 17,345 shares. Advsr Asset Management has 17,016 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc reported 116 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 245,741 shares. 6 are owned by Merian Global Invsts (Uk).

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16,293 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $78.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 688,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

