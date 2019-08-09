As Avista (AVA) Share Price Rose, Richard C Young & Company Has Upped Position; Principal Financial Group Stake in Kirby (KEX) Trimmed by $786,450

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 10,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 128,771 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 118,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 45,061 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 18/04/2018 – Washington UTC: Media Advisory: Public invited to comment on the proposed Avista/Hydro One merger; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – AS RESULT OF SETTLEMENT, FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS IN WASHINGTON TOTAL ABOUT $44 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Avista Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS TO BUY KRAMER LABS; 08/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Reach Settlement in Principle in Oregon Merger Case; 21/05/2018 – CFIUS Completes Its Review of the Proposed Merger of Hydro One and Avista; 13/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP AVA.N – CO, HYDRO ONE HAVE FILED AN ALL-PARTIES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN MERGER PROCEEDING BEFORE IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – Avista Corp. 1Q Rev $409.4M; 27/03/2018 – Washington UTC: Settlement reached in Avista/Hydro One merger case

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 10,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 393,208 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.53M, down from 403,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.63. About 108,041 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31 million for 21.24 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 3,724 shares to 328,095 shares, valued at $36.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Inc by 7,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

