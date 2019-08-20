As Avista (AVA) Market Valuation Rose, Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $937,040; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Valmark Advisers Has Increased Position

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 3.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 23,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 151,479 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 128,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 107,607 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE, AVISTA, JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT IN MERGER CASE; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN OREGON MERGER CASE; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO, AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING DEAL IN H2 2018; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN WASHINGTON CASE; 07/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO AND AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Settlement, if Approved, Would Result in Allocation to Washington of Rate Credit of About $31 M Over 5-Yr Period; 21/03/2018 – AVISTA SEES ISSUING ABOUT $375M OF LONG-TERM DEBT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Continue to Anticipate Closing Deal in 2H; 07/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE SAYS CO AND AVISTA RECEIVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR PROPOSED MERGER

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 173,133 shares to 73,966 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 91,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,039 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 70,639 shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $119.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 13,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,830 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

