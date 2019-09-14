As Avis Budget Group (CAR) Shares Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $312,690; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Stock Value Rose

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 455,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.06 million, down from 515,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 64.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 8,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 22,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, up from 13,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 609,920 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 03/05/2018 – DE SHON SAYS AVIS IS LOOKING AT PEER-TO-PEER CAR SHARING; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET REAFFIRMS PROJECTED YEAR 2018 RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – Toyota Connected North America Partners With Avis Budget Group To Enhance Customer Rental Experience; 07/03/2018 Avis Budget at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 04/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ISSUED $400 MLN OF ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES WITH A MATURITY OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Selected One of Canada’s Best Employers; 16/05/2018 – Avis Budget Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Consumer Edge for May. 23; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS TWO SRS NOMINEES APPOINTED TO THE BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Avis Budget Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mirae Asset Global Invests owns 22,166 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs Inc reported 8,998 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Haverford Financial Serv reported 4,890 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Permanens LP owns 29 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 67,713 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.17M shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 16,950 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 6.43 million shares. Moreover, Dean Invest Associate Limited Liability Corp has 0.41% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 215 are held by Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.96 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,700 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $115.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CAR shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 72.46 million shares or 4.21% less from 75.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited invested in 285,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 544,199 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Meyer Handelman, New York-based fund reported 65,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,534 shares in its portfolio. Whitebox Limited Liability Co holds 168,694 shares. 4,300 were reported by Macquarie Limited. Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,024 shares. First Manhattan has 0.05% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 22,426 shares. Architects has 260 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Par Capital Mgmt reported 225,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 11,237 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 128,700 shares.