As Avis Budget Group (CAR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Has Lowered by $1.93 Million Its Holding; Benin Management Continues to Hold Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 56,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 42,047 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 98,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 554,337 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COUPLED WITH ADDITION OF LURIE AND SHAMMO, WILL REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD TO 13 DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – BUDGET CAR RENTAL LAUNCHES OF OPERATIONS IN TAIWAN; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP – AGREED THAT AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING, ONE INCUMBENT DIRECTOR WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 18/04/2018 – AVIS CAR RENTAL SAYS ANNOUNCED ITS RETURN TO JAPANESE MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 20; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO: SHARE REPURCHASES LIKELY TO HAPPEN IN 2H; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO MARTYN SMITH SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 5.90 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,400 shares to 21,522 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,704 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil (XOM) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fire burning at Exxon’s Baytown refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Elliott urges Scout24 to sell car listings arm, increase buyback – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Self-Driving Car Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Penske Automotive’s Earnings Decline as Brexit Pinches Car Demand – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Medicare to cover cancer CAR-Ts therapies – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avis Budget Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 91,802 shares to 134,802 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 66,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc.

