As Avis Budget Group (CAR) Share Value Rose, Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Increased by $609,960 Its Holding; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Endurant Capital Management LP Has Upped by $11.37 Million Its Holding

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 358.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 17,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 22,940 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $800,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 512,007 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 07/03/2018 Avis Budget at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 21/04/2018 – DJ Avis Budget Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAR); 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Rev $9.2B-$9.45B; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Rev $1.97B; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: SRS Agrees to Support All Co Nominees at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Selected One of Canada’s Best Employers; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS APPOINTED TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – DE SHON SAYS AVIS IS LOOKING AT PEER-TO-PEER CAR SHARING; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: INCLUDES THREE SRS NOMINEES ON SLATE; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 490.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 241,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 291,281 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, up from 49,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 8:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port reported 0.3% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bb&T Secs Lc accumulated 582,126 shares. The Illinois-based Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Griffin Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 211,477 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.65% or 32,140 shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 27,150 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company holds 93,626 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 68,305 were accumulated by Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Bollard Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com stated it has 248,345 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 12.35M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tcw Group holds 27,159 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc has 0.19% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 278,280 shares. Hilltop has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,212 shares. Advisory Serv Net Lc holds 0.1% or 28,894 shares.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 3,947 shares to 66,997 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 46,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,286 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Net Ltd stated it has 200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 208,567 shares. First Republic Investment Incorporated, California-based fund reported 50,729 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 345,110 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.02% or 1.64M shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc has 4,375 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Public Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 179,063 shares. Numerixs Techs Incorporated stated it has 11,800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 100 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Whitebox Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 135,276 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd stated it has 668 shares. 7,472 are held by World Asset. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Automakers’ Push for Fully Electric Cars Drive Profits? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cybersecurity Stocks: Why Companies â€˜Crash Testâ€™ Their Technology – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NETSOL Provides Update on OTOZ Mobility Innovation Lab and Partnership with Leading Car-Sharing Company Drivemate – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Tesla/Volkswagen Rumors Fly; L Brands Sales Sag – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull Of The Day: Avis Budget Group (CAR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 8,023 shares to 74,414 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 2,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,365 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).