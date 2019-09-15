As Avis Budget Group (CAR) Share Price Rose, Wolverine Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Has Lifted by Graham Capital Management Lp

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 242,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 34,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 276,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 691,917 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 09/05/2018 – Avis Opens Car Sales Locations, Offering Previously-Owned Vehicles at Competitive Prices; 21/03/2018 – SRS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO AVIS BOARD; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM TWELVE TO FOURTEEN DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Budget Car Rental Expands Global Footprint With Launch of Operations in Taiwan; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget’s Director Slate Includes Three Picks From Largest Shareholder; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY TO TERMINATE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 03/05/2018 – DE SHON SAYS AVIS IS LOOKING AT PEER-TO-PEER CAR SHARING; 19/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE AVIS BUDGET RENTAL FUNDING (AESOP) LLC, SE; 23/05/2018 – Avis Budget at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget to Terminate Shareholder Rights Plan

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.18 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 16.26M shares traded or 37.92% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – BPER EMII.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.8 FROM EUR 5.3; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SEEKS MAJORITY STAKE IN CHINA FUND MANAGEMENT JV; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 26% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – Main Street: JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter Profit Surges 35% on Tax Windfall, Trading Recovery; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Co has 0.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,575 shares. Bb&T Limited Com reported 0.92% stake. Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 1.32% or 199,195 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability has 1.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Payden Rygel accumulated 391,917 shares or 3% of the stock. Amer Assets Management Ltd holds 2.9% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 162,600 shares. Everence Cap Management Incorporated has invested 1.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 13,862 were reported by Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Co. Us Bancshares De accumulated 1.08% or 3.47 million shares. Dodge Cox invested in 2.26% or 24.99M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Portland Counsel has invested 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.46% or 1.17M shares. Burney Com, Virginia-based fund reported 36,162 shares. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 8,018 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Foundry Ltd Company accumulated 1.78% or 405,249 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 10.21% or $0.34 from last year’s $3.33 per share. CAR’s profit will be $278.81M for 1.97 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 364.56% EPS growth.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 949,600 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fd I (BIF) by 135,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold CAR shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 72.46 million shares or 4.21% less from 75.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Alberta reported 22,200 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 12,464 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Limited Company has 70,041 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 22,716 are held by Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 6 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 11,217 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 11,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 34,506 shares. Architects owns 260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited stated it has 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.16% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Amer Intl Gru, New York-based fund reported 161,170 shares.