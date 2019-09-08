As Avis Budget Group (CAR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Coatue Management Has Cut Its Holding; Brookfield Asset Management Lowered Stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) as Shares Declined

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.73M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 464,957 shares traded or 4.24% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: Jagdeep Pahwa and Carl Sparks Appointed to Bd; 16/05/2018 – Avis Budget Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Consumer Edge for May. 23; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-SAID THAT HAS INCLUDED ON ITS SLATE 3 NOMINEES PROPOSED BY SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, SANOKE VISWANATHAN, JAGDEEP PAHWA, CARL SPARKS; 21/03/2018 – SRS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO AVIS BOARD; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET REAFFIRMS PROJECTED YEAR 2018 RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – SRS AGREES TO SUPPORT ALL COMPANY NOMINEES AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 13/03/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 20; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP – AGREED THAT AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING, ONE INCUMBENT DIRECTOR WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 26/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Garners Supplier Diversity Accolades

Analysts await Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 10.21% or $0.34 from last year’s $3.33 per share. CAR’s profit will be $272.69M for 1.71 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 364.56% EPS growth.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.48 million shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $496.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 56,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 126,873 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 208,567 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Llc invested in 55,926 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) or 38,876 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 85,428 shares in its portfolio. Nine Masts Capital Limited owns 1,485 shares. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). D E Shaw And Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Highbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Stevens Mgmt LP owns 28,266 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc has 0.13% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 345,110 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,428 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Lc holds 19,876 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corp owns 231 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,428 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 13,614 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Fin Counselors accumulated 3,098 shares. Polaris Capital Ltd Co reported 0.13% stake. Profund Limited Liability Company reported 11,000 shares stake. 38,415 are held by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 887 shares. 2,624 were reported by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 0.01% or 27,285 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 31,105 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Advsr Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 1,680 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 2.70M shares to 13.84M shares, valued at $339.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 120,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.06M for 14.71 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.