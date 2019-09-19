As Avis Budget Group (CAR) Market Valuation Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Upped Its Stake; Oaktree Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) as Shares Rose

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 64.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 8,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 22,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, up from 13,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 859,716 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: INCLUDES THREE SRS NOMINEES ON SLATE; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET TO TERMINATE HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET – SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL & VOTING COMMITMENTS BEGINNING ON DATE OF NEW COOPERATION AGREEMENT AND ENDING ON EARLIER OF JANUARY 25, 2020; 18/04/2018 – AVIS CAR RENTAL SAYS ANNOUNCED ITS RETURN TO JAPANESE MARKET; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget’s Director Slate Includes Three Picks From Largest Shareholder; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY TO TERMINATE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 12/03/2018 – Toyota Connected North America Partners With Avis Budget Group To Enhance Customer Rental Experience

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.93% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.17 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Telecom Argentina Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 99,920 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 16/03/2018 – ARGENTINA PLANS 4G MOBILE SPECTRUM AUCTION THAT COULD BRING IN $800 MLN IN GOV’T REVENUE; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Service Revenue ARS28.5B, Up 27%; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER SHARE P$1.6; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA 1Q REV. ARS30.70B; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER ADR P$8.0; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSTPONES BOND SALE: PRESS DEPARTMENT; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CABLEVISION TO B1; STABLE OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA IS SAID TO CONSIDER POSTPONING BOND SALE; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSPONE VENTA DE BONOS: OFICINA DE PRENSA; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Telecom Argentina Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘B+(EXP)’/’RR3’

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 750,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $57.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co by 170,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,050 shares, and cut its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS).

