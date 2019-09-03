As Avid Technology (AVID) Valuation Rose, Cove Street Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $6.07 Million; As Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Value Declined, Holder Iberiabank Has Lifted Stake

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 25,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 113,756 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 88,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $93.67. About 2.51 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc (AVID) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 867,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 5.61 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.81M, down from 6.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Avid Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 504,986 shares traded or 0.93% up from the average. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Avid NEXIS | E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight Campuses; 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology Board Elects Peter Westley as Chairman; 28/03/2018 – Avid Technology Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO INCREASES AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES COMPANY MAY PURCHASE FROM $15 MLN TO $40 MLN; 31/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – APPOINTS KEN GAYRON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Avid NEXIS l E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution Now Available; 15/03/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.02; 09/03/2018 – Avid Upgrades MTV3’s News Production Infrastructure; 31/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC –

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 29,271 shares to 35,316 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 28,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,472 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Duke Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 103,718 shares. The Texas-based Financial Mgmt Professionals Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Parsons Capital Management Ri owns 9,794 shares. First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 9,970 shares. Old Republic Corporation owns 671,731 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 67,885 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP has 83 shares. Sabal Tru has invested 1.72% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Aviance Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.46% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 38,400 shares. Horan Advisors Lc invested in 1,778 shares. The Illinois-based Interocean Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Private Ocean Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Heartland Consultants Inc has 4,219 shares.

More notable recent Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avid Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Avid Technology (AVID) – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Avid Technology Announces Q2 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avid Technology to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold AVID shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 12,868 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 43,474 shares stake. Citigroup has 7,277 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc stated it has 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 62,259 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 102,447 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 101,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 5,722 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 4,496 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 7,180 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 53,433 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc owns 30,648 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.