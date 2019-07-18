As Avid Technology (AVID) Stock Price Rose, Holder Teton Advisors Has Upped Stake; As Philip Morris Intl Npv Common Stock (PM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Decreased Its Position by $1.20 Million

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avid Technology Inc (AVID) by 44.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,042 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 180,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Avid Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 173,302 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 54.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 15/03/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.02; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Latest Wave of Innovations for Media Creation, Management and Distribution; 26/04/2018 – Avid Transforms TV News Production for RTS Senegal Africa; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Groundbreaking Unified Platform for Live Sound Mixing; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Additional Cloud-based Apps, Services and Solutions to Accelerate News Production and Delivery; 13/03/2018 – Avid Sports Solutions Embraced by Top Collegiate Athletic Programs Across the Country; 30/05/2018 – Avid NEXIS | E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution Now Available; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avid Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVID); 27/03/2018 – Avid Technology Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 07/04/2018 – Avid Announces Availability of New Post Production Workflow Tools and Solutions

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Npv Common Stock (PM) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,238 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, down from 92,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Npv Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.32% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 5.13 million shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

