As Avianca Holdings (AVH) Valuation Rose, Donald Smith & Company Boosted Position by $1.16 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lifted Position

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company's stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $3.085. About 268,733 shares traded or 59.91% up from the average. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 39.27% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 346,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.87 million, up from 338,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $138.59. About 8.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Company accumulated 84,130 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Kings Point Cap Mngmt has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cim Invest Mangement holds 1.41% or 31,083 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Inc Ct invested in 2.81% or 1.24M shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited owns 1.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.31M shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 35,908 shares. Wilsey Asset Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 260,132 shares. Community Bancorporation Na has 74,463 shares. Markston has 4.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 2,929 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 4.32 million are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Moreover, Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 68,238 were accumulated by First Personal Finance Services. Ancora Limited Liability reported 240,830 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 2.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 140,345 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, MSFT – Nasdaq" on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "'Ninja' Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft's Mixer – Benzinga" published on August 02, 2019, Investorideas.com published: "Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) Partners with OpenAI, Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Announces Two New Robotics Fulfillment Centres and CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Acquires Hillcrest Labs – InvestorIdeas.com" on July 22, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 68,446 shares to 19,049 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 4,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,238 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 68,446 shares to 19,049 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 4,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,238 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).