As Avianca Holdings (AVH) Valuation Rose, Donald Smith & Company Upped by $1.16 Million Its Position; Beech Hill Advisors Has Lifted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $378,800

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 4,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 40,524 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 35,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 297,859 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, up from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.25 million market cap company. It closed at $3.99 lastly. It is down 39.27% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Leverage; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avianca Holdings S.A.’s IDRs at ‘B’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 15/03/2018 – FITCH RAISES AVIANCA HOLDINGS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT’S STAKE IN AVIANCA’S LIFEMILES LOYALTY PROGRAM COULD BE DIVESTED VIA DIRECT SALE OR IPO; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA TOTAL LOAD FACTOR 81.9% IN MARCH VS 79.8% YEAR EARLIER; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Margin Metrics; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,450 shares to 88,497 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 77,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,506 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million.

