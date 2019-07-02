As Avianca Holdings (AVH) Stock Declined, Donald Smith & Company Increased by $1.16 Million Its Stake; Tikvah Management Position in Qad (QADA) Lifted by $2.00 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, up from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 68,266 shares traded. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 58.23% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 09/03/2018 AVIANCA HOLDINGS FEBRUARY CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 15/03/2018 – FITCH RAISES AVIANCA HOLDINGS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL PASSENGER TRAFFIC +7.9% Y/Y IN MARCH; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA EXPECTS $2B IN CAPEX REDUCTION FROM NEGOTIATIONS: CEO; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Leverage; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.’S IDRS AT ‘B’; OUTLOOK REVI; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA RENEGOTIATING DELIVERY OF NEW AIRCRAFT FROM 2020-22:CEO

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22M, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.60M market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 46,142 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) by 12.63M shares to 6.68 million shares, valued at $17.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 423,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.18M shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings (NYSE:AER).