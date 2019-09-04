As Avianca Holdings (AVH) Market Valuation Rose, Donald Smith & Company Boosted Stake by $1.16 Million; Wedbush Securities Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $467,586; Share Price Rose

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.0039 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6439. About 94,713 shares traded. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 39.27% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 15/03/2018 – FITCH RAISES AVIANCA HOLDINGS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Avianca Holdings Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA RENEGOTIATING DELIVERY OF NEW AIRCRAFT FROM 2020-22:CEO; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.’S IDRS AT ‘B’; OUTLOOK REVI; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Liquidity; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avianca Holdings S.A.’s IDRs at ‘B’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT’S STAKE IN AVIANCA’S LIFEMILES LOYALTY PROGRAM COULD BE DIVESTED VIA DIRECT SALE OR IPO

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 2,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 179,230 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.05M, down from 181,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $209.38. About 14.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha accumulated 209,875 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Co holds 2.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 6.38M shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth invested in 0.12% or 1,385 shares. Koshinski Asset holds 46,631 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 3.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paragon Cap Management invested in 8,867 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Commonwealth Corp Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,092 shares. Academy Inc Tx has 4.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 96,456 shares. 144,670 were reported by Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt. Harris Associate Lp owns 3.86M shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Moreover, Culbertson A N Comm has 4.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,526 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc has invested 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Oh holds 14,906 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,200 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 18.50 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,483 shares to 37,443 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Sector Healthcare (XLV).

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 1.26M shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $22.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 197,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,469 shares, and cut its stake in Euronav Sa.