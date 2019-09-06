As Avery Dennison (AVY) Valuation Rose, Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Upped Position; Becker Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) as Share Value Rose

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 2,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 22,219 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 19,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $114.19. About 411,529 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 3,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,377 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 8,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.42M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Lc stated it has 0.12% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Nomura Inc holds 0.01% or 10,700 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 2,042 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). First City Cap Incorporated holds 17,150 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,300 shares. Principal Financial Grp owns 1.01M shares. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi reported 1.59M shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 15,365 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 819 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 78,642 shares. Invesco owns 1.64M shares. Axa holds 29,925 shares. 11,181 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,247 shares to 86,190 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 105,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,179 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

More notable recent Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avery Dennison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$110, Is It Time To Put Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Worth Considering Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 6,692 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Broad Run Invest Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 222,009 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Limited owns 5,656 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stillwater Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 0.84% or 174,449 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assoc stated it has 138,422 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Schnieders Cap Llc holds 47,344 shares. Shikiar Asset Inc accumulated 0.1% or 2,103 shares. Cambridge Inv Inc reported 321,041 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C owns 414,168 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt reported 27,459 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Lc holds 1.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 141,795 shares. Holderness Invs Company invested in 0.61% or 11,531 shares.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 198,070 shares to 809,944 shares, valued at $20.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 2,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,663 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.