As Avery Dennison (AVY) Valuation Rose, Holder Blackrock Has Trimmed Position; Kensico Capital Management Lifted Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $132.84 Million as Share Price Rose

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 61,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 6.21M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701.81M, down from 6.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 447,096 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0.31% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 236,867 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Coastline Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 15,650 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab owns 228,278 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 18,010 were accumulated by Franklin Resources Inc. Fruth Invest holds 2,700 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 9,085 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Com accumulated 6,379 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.24% stake. World Asset Inc reported 0.04% stake. Veritas Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 449,828 shares for 4.97% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Lc owns 2,397 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). 167,193 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 60,854 shares.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.24 million for 17.37 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 877,811 shares to 25.75 million shares, valued at $2.91 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 11,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Ltd Co has 2.79M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 20,700 shares. Scotia Cap Inc reported 4,365 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 35,524 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 33,216 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.22% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 1.74 million shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 134,597 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 69,213 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 123,717 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 12,598 shares. Park Corp Oh holds 0.06% or 12,216 shares in its portfolio. 79,597 were reported by Hills State Bank Trust. Hennessy Advisors owns 5,926 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

