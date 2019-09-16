As Avery Dennison (AVY) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Trimmed Position by $731,285; Landscape Capital Management Holding In Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Was Has Increased

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 1144.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 188,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 205,260 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.23M, up from 16,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 4.61 million shares traded or 106.23% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Lead to Changes Designed to Improve Operating Performance, Create Long-Term Shareholder Value; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi Pres, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 20/05/2018 – Correction to Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – HILADO RECENTLY RETIRED FROM ALLERGAN PLC AFTER SERVING AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO FROM DEC. 2014 TO FEB. 2018; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Launches Accelerator As Part Of Reorganization Effort — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Reviewing All Aspects of Strategic Plans, Portfolio Composition; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss $393M

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 6,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 23,375 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, down from 29,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $116.55. About 803,293 shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12,149 shares to 50,087 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.24M for 17.88 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) by 42,894 shares to 162,701 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Munihldgs Nj Qlty (MUJ) by 28,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,462 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.