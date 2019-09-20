As Avery Dennison (AVY) Stock Rose, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trimmed Holding; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $507,150

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 40,508 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.94 million, down from 42,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $281.26. About 3.14 million shares traded or 25.54% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 2,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 19,250 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, down from 22,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.07. About 447,920 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 1,337 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.17% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 95,461 shares. Stephens Inv Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 395 shares. Trexquant Invest LP reported 7,331 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cape Ann Savings Bank accumulated 0.35% or 1,030 shares. 2.74 million were accumulated by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Country Trust Bancshares accumulated 407 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Limited stated it has 951 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Spectrum Grp stated it has 0.81% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com owns 2.95M shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. 227 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 64,371 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc stated it has 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $136.82 million for 17.50 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

