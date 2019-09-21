As Avery Dennison (AVY) Stock Rose, Bowen Hanes & Co Lowered Holding by $7.93 Million; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Upped Synaptics (SYNA) Stake by $4.19 Million; Shares Declined

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 111.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 144,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 274,080 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.99M, up from 129,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 347,897 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Avery Dennison (AVY) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 68,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 323,866 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.47M, down from 392,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 754,528 shares traded or 41.02% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 16,471 shares to 49,163 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 43,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,701 shares, and cut its stake in Dbv Technologies S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold SYNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.10 million shares or 1.85% less from 32.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). 39,045 were accumulated by Da Davidson. Pnc Financial Services has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 20,515 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Bragg Financial Advsrs owns 117,762 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Bbt Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,465 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability owns 62,452 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 478,574 shares. Huntington National Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 137 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 19,770 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. The New York-based Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Llc reported 54,390 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold AVY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 70.40 million shares or 0.28% less from 70.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,209 were accumulated by Churchill Corp. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.21% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) or 10,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0% or 10 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 28,637 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc owns 9,426 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Intrust Savings Bank Na accumulated 0.1% or 3,423 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 6,043 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset has invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 122,802 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership accumulated 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Kings Point Cap Mngmt has 43,642 shares. Boston Prns has 2.06 million shares. First Allied Advisory Service reported 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability owns 30,249 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.24M for 17.30 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem (NYSE:XYL) by 9,335 shares to 53,775 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 9,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals (Ca).