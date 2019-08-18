As Avery Dennison (AVY) Stock Price Rose, Bailard Has Increased Its Holding; Baker Bros Advisors LP Upped Position in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 4,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The hedge fund held 37,766 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 32,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $113.98. About 449,160 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 50.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 368,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.79M, up from 730,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 361,406 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Company, a Florida-based fund reported 22,971 shares. Botty Investors accumulated 39,146 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Bailard Inc has invested 0.03% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Dubuque Bancorporation & Com has 1,265 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp reported 2,118 shares. Orbimed Advisors Limited Company accumulated 1.83M shares. 2,700 were accumulated by Brandywine Managers Ltd Company. Cornerstone Inc has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 27,640 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc holds 0.07% or 7,881 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 75,544 shares. Mckinley Cap Limited Co Delaware reported 176,388 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Company owns 2,500 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Neurocrine Biosciences At $55, Earn 8.4% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA accepts Neurocrine’s opicapone application for Parkinson’s – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Neurocrine Biosciences – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Neurocrine Biosciences and Voyager Therapeutics Form Strategic Development and Commercialization Collaboration for Parkinson’s Disease and Friedreich’s Ataxia – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

More notable recent Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$110, Is It Time To Put Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avery Dennison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), The Stock That Zoomed 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Reasons to Add Avery Dennison (AVY) to Your Portfolio Now – Yahoo Finance” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Avery Dennison Corporation’s (NYSE:AVY) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 24,600 shares to 33,479 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 6,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,780 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW).