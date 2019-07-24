As Avery Dennison (AVY) Stock Declined, Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $3.50 Million; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Market Valuation Declined, Light Street Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 72.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 31,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,099 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 43,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 402,920 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 4.77% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 51,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 593,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47M, down from 644,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.7. About 1.85 million shares traded or 48.78% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $732,783 activity. Another trade for 5,027 shares valued at $523,763 was sold by STEWART JULIA A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% or 3,344 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 2,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,220 shares. Middleton Company Ma reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Valley Natl Advisers invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. World Asset Mngmt holds 6,470 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Maryland Capital invested in 1,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alphaone Inv Services Ltd Liability accumulated 247 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Grp Inc owns 60,178 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fruth Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 85 shares. Sei Invs Communication has 43,375 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,397 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubbell Inc by 16,294 shares to 21,256 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 25,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Sp Adr (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.26% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Maverick Capital invested 0.1% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Caxton Associates Lp owns 21,649 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Blackrock has 0.02% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Cibc Asset Management reported 2,717 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 29,698 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Twin Tree Lp has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 885 shares. Js Cap Lc invested in 10,000 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Stevens Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.15% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc Nj invested in 0.06% or 20,250 shares. Samlyn Ltd Liability Co holds 1.38% or 675,072 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Management Inc accumulated 37,715 shares or 1.43% of the stock.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 125,100 shares to 207,400 shares, valued at $50.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gridsum Hldg Inc by 336,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.89 million activity.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 121.43% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% EPS growth.

