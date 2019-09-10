As Avery Dennison (AVY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Decreased Stake; As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Trust Co Of Oklahoma Increased Its Stake by $42.69 Million

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 795 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 17,078 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917.09M, up from 16,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 20.75 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 115,922 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, down from 119,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $113.42. About 272,508 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 60 shares to 775 shares, valued at $1.35B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 48 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,335 shares to 96,244 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,439 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X).

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $138.90 million for 17.40 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.