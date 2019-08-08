As Avery Dennison (AVY) Share Value Rose, Kames Capital Plc Has Trimmed Its Stake by $736,760; Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Berkshire Asset Management Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 2.43M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 6,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 423,007 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.80 million, down from 429,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $114.67. About 474,481 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 18,221 shares to 47,722 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 765,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Natural Resource Fund reported 12,800 shares. 43,375 are owned by Sei Invests. Rhumbline Advisers reported 159,636 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt has 0.36% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Da Davidson And Co holds 76,492 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 512 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 4,400 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Lp invested in 0.34% or 221,870 shares. Pinebridge Lp stated it has 0.15% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Burney Company owns 4,267 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 22,219 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Shine Invest Advisory owns 93 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Johnson Group Incorporated accumulated 604 shares.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $140.61M for 17.59 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust reported 250 shares. Scout Invests holds 0.38% or 369,448 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 23,600 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Management Inc reported 0.02% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 424,887 shares. Novare Capital Lc reported 0.97% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Natl Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Florida-based Keating Inv Counselors has invested 0.32% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Covington Inv Advisors reported 115,510 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 371,800 shares. Beacon Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 179,298 are held by Nomura Asset Management. Cullinan Assocs stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Blume Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT) by 6,483 shares to 24,553 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 6,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).