As Avery Dennison (AVY) Market Value Declined, Credit Agricole S A Decreased Its Position by $343,952; Disney (DIS) Shareholder Broderick Brian C Boosted Its Stake

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 3,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,259 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 21,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $115.68. About 1.49 million shares traded or 152.04% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 4.77% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 205.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 17,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,684 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 8,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 20.08 million shares traded or 66.66% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,271 shares to 54,343 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 1.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.66 per share. AVY’s profit will be $141.82 million for 17.21 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 46,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 48,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).