As Avery Dennison (AVY) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Atria Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding by $787,545; Westlake Chem (WLK) Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Increased Its Stake by $623,691 as Market Valuation Declined

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 295.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 9,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 12,100 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 3,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 44,144 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLK); 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO ALBERT CHAO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 73.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 2,504 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278,000, down from 9,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.9. About 132,626 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $136.41M for 17.32 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYC) by 3,436 shares to 4,660 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 1,700 shares to 47,576 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 22,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,520 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

