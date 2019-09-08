As Avery Dennison (AVY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Coastline Trust Co Has Cut Its Holding; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Decreased Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.51 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 15,650 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 19,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $114.19. About 426,670 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,361 shares to 325,052 shares, valued at $37.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 54,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 226,698 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership accumulated 2.46% or 17.32M shares. Mufg Americas Corp has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 311,895 shares. Conning Incorporated stated it has 11,127 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.12% or 6,850 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Blackrock Inc holds 41.39M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs invested in 0.07% or 246,617 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited reported 15,773 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4.99M shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 67,748 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $752.79 million for 14.88 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $139.20M for 17.51 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,290 shares to 10,735 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp Common (NYSE:CE) by 8,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays S/T Bd (SJNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin reported 19,230 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 1,662 shares. King Luther Capital Management reported 0.01% stake. 121,577 are held by Sit Inv Assocs Inc. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 13,286 shares in its portfolio. United Service Automobile Association invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Hartford Investment Management accumulated 10,131 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Covington Capital Mngmt owns 21,613 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 5,871 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 3,120 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has 0.01% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Kames Pcl has 423,007 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. 17 were accumulated by Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Earnest Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 79 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 58,293 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

