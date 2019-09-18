As Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Phocas Financial Cut Holding; Intel (INTC) Holder Van Eck Associates Has Lifted Position by $31.01 Million

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities (AVB) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 14,155 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.76 billion, down from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.96. About 74,434 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 659,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 4.01M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192.10 million, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 4.08 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) by 25,470 shares to 149,734 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 915,652 shares, and cut its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Investors sentiment is 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 33 investors sold AVB shares while 136 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 139.52 million shares or 12.33% more from 124.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust invested in 1,315 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.04% stake. Bamco Ny owns 454 shares. 1,924 were accumulated by Gyroscope Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Com. Fdx Advsr Incorporated accumulated 1,116 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.33M shares. The New York-based Jefferies Grp Inc Lc has invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Amer Investment Services Incorporated has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Assetmark invested in 0% or 444 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has invested 0.06% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 5,570 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 210,120 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 18,272 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust stated it has 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.14M shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $328.19 million for 22.44 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 125.16 million shares to 125.17 million shares, valued at $174.34B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii (Prn) by 17,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Properties.