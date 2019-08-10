As Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Share Price Rose, Driehaus Capital Management Has Cut by $3.93 Million Its Holding; Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Price Declined While Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $546,371

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) by 74.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 19,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The hedge fund held 6,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 26,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $206.01. About 828,724 shares traded or 39.34% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 2.27 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 10,113 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 503 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has 2,578 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 10,203 shares. Heritage Invsts Management Corporation has 22,233 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.15% or 200,502 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 16,292 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited owns 97,055 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 252,593 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 3,890 shares. Duncker Streett invested in 0.16% or 7,497 shares. Holderness Invests, a North Carolina-based fund reported 37,081 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 7,298 shares.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy’s Transformation Story Is Largely Complete – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy: Wait For A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy: Only Upside From Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opus Small Cap Val Plus Etf by 420,000 shares to 637,500 shares, valued at $15.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 20,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AvalonBay’s 3-Brand Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WhyHotel Continues West Coast Expansion with Launch of Seattle Pop-Up Hotel – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AvalonBay Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does AvalonBay Communities’s (NYSE:AVB) Share Price Gain of 46% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AvalonBay Communities: Limited Space For A Further Price Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.