As Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Valuation Rose, Coldstream Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $479,800; Oracle Investment Management Boosted Amarin Plc (AMRN) Stake by $102.53 Million

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 2,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The hedge fund held 11,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $206.52. About 534,597 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 5126.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 5.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 5.23 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.50M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 5.63% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 5.73 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,304 shares to 167,029 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

