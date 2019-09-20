As Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Valuation Rose, Chilton Capital Management Cut Stake; As Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ing Groep Nv Has Trimmed Its Stake

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 2,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 108,122 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.97 million, down from 110,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $209.06. About 631,997 shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 93.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 600,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 41,421 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231,000, down from 642,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 39.23 million shares traded or 89.58% up from the average. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD -FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME INCREASED IN EXCESS OF 5%; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $531.8M, EST. $515.8M; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer and SiriusXM Agree to Five-Yr Extension; 05/04/2018 – Veteran Journalist Olivier Knox Named SiriusXM’s Chief Washington Correspondent; 05/03/2018 Norma Kamali to Host New Weekly Lifestyle Show Exclusively on SiriusXM; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: LIBERTY SIRIUSXM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $525M; 19/03/2018 – Sirius XM: Introductory SiriusXM All Access Subscription to Come with Purchase of Equipped Vehicles Through the 2022 Model Yr; 09/05/2018 – SiriusXM Total Subscribers Have Surpassed 33 Million; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Net $289M

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sirius XM (SIRI) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Sirius XM vs. Spotify – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “You’re Hating Sirius XM Stock at the Worst Possible Time – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $5.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9,327 shares to 49,334 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 603,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 684,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SIRI’s profit will be $264.90 million for 26.08 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.50, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold SIRI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 777.63 million shares or 13.57% less from 899.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department invested in 0% or 1,685 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0.02% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co (Wy) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 1,500 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Moors Cabot invested 0.02% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 709,249 shares. Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 506,662 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Davenport And Lc holds 0% or 14,685 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 16,159 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated has 8,400 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 52,386 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 9.24M shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0% or 41,421 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Investors sentiment is 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 33 investors sold AVB shares while 136 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 139.52 million shares or 12.33% more from 124.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Principal holds 0.77% or 4.24M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 75,162 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.51% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 220,321 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 3,060 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,340 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Qs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,518 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Element Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.12% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc invested 1.2% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Citigroup owns 258,642 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Holdg, a Maryland-based fund reported 119,191 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation has 2,434 shares.

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Affordable Housing Crisis and the Opportunity It Presents to Real Estate Investors – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividends – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.