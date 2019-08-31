As Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Decreased Stake; As Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Share Value Declined, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Stake

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) by 43.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 28,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 35,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 64,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Summit Hotel Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 583,707 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 2,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The hedge fund held 11,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $212.56. About 467,361 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,364 shares to 92,037 shares, valued at $26.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Tru reported 2,091 shares. California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 2,249 are owned by Piedmont Advsrs. Kentucky Retirement owns 6,056 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 267 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 9,485 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Tiverton Asset Management Llc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.07% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Honeywell has 34,263 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Phocas Financial reported 0.31% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 8,407 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 3,588 shares.

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does AvalonBay Communities’s (NYSE:AVB) Share Price Gain of 46% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AvalonBay Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Dividend Stocks To Take A Look At Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “VIDEO â€” Cobalt Price Jumps, Lithium Producers Fall | INN – Investing News Network” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Summit Hotel Properties: An Attractive Select-Service REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Summit Hotel Properties: Are You INN Or Out Of This Premium-Branded Select-Service REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Hotel Properties Announces Sale Of Six Hotels For $135 Million – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Matarin Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). First Citizens Retail Bank invested in 0.02% or 14,138 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 69,265 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Forward Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 27,590 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 18,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Lc holds 0% or 221 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Mariner Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Renaissance Technology Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Company reported 2.65M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 322,637 shares. Daiwa Secs invested in 16,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 256,122 shares.