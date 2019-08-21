As Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Shares Rose, Honeywell International Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.28 Million; Seatown Holdings Raised Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $7.73 Million

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 6,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 34,263 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, down from 40,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $206.54. About 620,022 shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 48,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 100,198 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92M, up from 51,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.68 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE

