As Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Shares Rose, Holder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Decreased Its Position; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Lowered Stake by $12.49 Million as Share Price Rose

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 62,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,539 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.80 million, down from 190,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $210.57. About 190,650 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 69.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 78,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,277 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, down from 112,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $168.12. About 486,870 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. AVB’s profit will be $322.02 million for 22.79 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.43% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was made by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Politi Douglas W sold $875,129. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of stock. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.80M for 37.19 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

