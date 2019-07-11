As Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Share Value Rose, Holder Presima Trimmed Its Stake by $7.46 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Holding Has Lifted by Rudman Errol M

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 112,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51 million, up from 142,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.66. About 2.00M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 439,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.26M, down from 477,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $212.94. About 29,250 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management holds 167,299 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 71,014 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 418,200 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Ci Investments Incorporated stated it has 908,800 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested in 12,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Enterprise Services Corporation accumulated 893 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,528 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burren Capital Advsr Limited has 6.67% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Smithfield Communications owns 220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 238,296 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 24,000 shares to 178,410 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

