As Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Market Value Rose, Holder Chilton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.31 Million; Provident Trust Co Has Raised Its Visa (V) Stake by $2.95 Million

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 11,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 110,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21M, down from 122,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $208.08. About 615,477 shares traded or 2.09% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 18,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.45M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $178.38. About 3.81 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AvalonBay 2019 core FFO guidance midpoint trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AvalonBay’s 3-Brand Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AvalonBay to sell 80% stake in five Manhattan apartment complexes – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Dividend Stocks To Take A Look At Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,936 shares to 275,865 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,000 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Com owns 18,741 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Cbre Clarion Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.73% or 1.14M shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 764,146 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Driehaus Limited Liability Co invested in 6,770 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 383,834 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Brinker reported 3,690 shares. 32,786 were accumulated by Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Ltd. Horizon Ltd Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 17,140 shares. Presima reported 439,700 shares. Private Ocean holds 0% or 70 shares. Tcw Grp accumulated 76,382 shares. California-based Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research Inc has invested 0.13% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Lasalle Invest Management holds 1.38 million shares or 7.13% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 255,105 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 304,288 shares.

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.