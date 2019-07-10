As Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Market Valuation Rose, Omers Administration Increased Stake by $1.35 Million; Hemenway Trust Company Boosted Its Holding in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) as Stock Price Rose

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 6,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 591,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.95 million, up from 584,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $212.76. About 302,482 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 33,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,828 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07M, up from 210,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62.75. About 402,291 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE SAYS UNILEVER NEEDS “TO DO MORE TO CONVINCE UK SHAREHOLDERS OF THE MERITS OF THE MOVE”; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q VOLUME +11%; 15/03/2018 – Aloof British government helped steer Unilever to Rotterdam; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE DIVISION AND HOME CARE DIVISION WILL BE LOCATED IN LONDON; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 19/04/2018 – Unilever: Share Buy-Back Is To Return Expected After Tax Proceeds From Spreads Disposal; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,478 shares to 42,948 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,376 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY).

