As Autozone (Put) (AZO) Share Price Rose, Capstone Investment Advisors Increased by $1.13 Million Its Position; Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $4.07 Million

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 477,141 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (Put) (AZO) by 31.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $15.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.71. About 140,281 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Winning With AutoZone – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Announces Upcoming Board of Directors Retirement – GlobeNewswire” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Top Stocks to Buy Under $50 in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 282 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc accumulated 58,258 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Shell Asset Mgmt Com invested in 0.22% or 9,779 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.11% or 1,091 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cleararc holds 397 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 432 shares in its portfolio. 741 were reported by Tower Lc (Trc). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.1% or 4,708 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 86,934 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp reported 200,379 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pggm Investments stated it has 0.4% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 267,678 shares to 32,322 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 327,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,881 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CareDx (CDNA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace ColÃ³n succeeds Amy Abernethy on the CareDx Board – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Natera – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why CareDX Is on the Move Today – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

