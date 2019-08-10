As Autozone Com (AZO) Valuation Rose, Sawgrass Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.98 Million; Reliant Investment Management Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has Lowered by $1.21 Million

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 891,208 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc Com (AZO) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 1,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 61,794 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.28M, up from 59,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1088.66. About 197,866 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 0% or 19 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Endurance Wealth stated it has 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0.45% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.14% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 35,359 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Psagot Investment House Limited owns 2,780 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 116,920 were reported by Pnc Ser Group Incorporated. Asset Mgmt One Ltd accumulated 13,322 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0.1% stake. 266 were reported by Bowling Mngmt Llc. 4,628 were reported by Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 2,135 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 6,077 shares. Indiana-based Kirr Marbach & Company Lc In has invested 4% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AutoZone (AZO) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci International Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI) by 5,775 shares to 3,410 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,730 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Nanotech Stocks to Watch for Explosive Innovation – Investorplace.com” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 1.71% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Company invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bailard has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny invested in 161,369 shares. Birch Hill Invest Limited Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 8,570 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 0.13% or 2,659 shares. Bristol John W & Company has 323,337 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. 6,221 were reported by Ls Advsrs Lc. 84,619 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department invested 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability owns 51,403 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Franklin Resource has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Amica Mutual Co holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 21,099 shares.