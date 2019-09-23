As Autozone Com (AZO) Share Price Rose, Palladium Partners Has Raised Stake by $1.15 Million; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Has Lifted Its Position by $451,604 as Stock Value Declined

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 304,259 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc Com (AZO) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 1,047 shares as the company's stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 8,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.32M, up from 7,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl's are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers' 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, US Steel, Check Point Software, Applied Materials, AutoZone, Costco and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone (AZO) PT Raised to $1,240 at Wedbush – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

