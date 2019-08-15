As Autozone (AZO) Valuation Rose, Qv Investors Cut Position; Petmed Express (PETS) Holder Newtyn Management Decreased Its Holding

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 82.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 124,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 25,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 853,020 shares traded or 0.96% up from the average. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 17,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 23,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $21.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1059.68. About 332,307 shares traded or 26.21% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.07 million shares to 4.85 million shares, valued at $86.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ni Hldgs Inc by 27,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 109,686 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sio Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.1% or 178,151 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 13,800 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 209,725 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 20,030 shares. Hartford Management reported 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 10,100 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 40,367 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) or 89,346 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity holds 0.01% or 39,535 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 0% stake. Oaktop Mngmt Ii Lp stated it has 373,675 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp invested in 52,447 shares.

More notable recent PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “True Leaf Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kane Biotech Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Eetoys Pet Products Limited – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Emerald Organic Products, Inc. Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement With PetVivo Holdings Inc. – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cameroon conservationists heal endangered African grey parrots – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Calling All Poultry Enthusiasts: Tractor Supply Offering Nationwide Event to Start or Grow Your Flock This Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 47,194 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors has 10 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 4,855 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 70,378 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cleararc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 128,093 shares. Fort LP reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Martingale Asset LP has 0.28% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Css Limited Liability Com Il owns 200 shares. Highland Mgmt Lp holds 0.38% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 6,000 shares. Raymond James Assocs invested in 0.02% or 10,675 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 3,127 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 41,801 shares. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Co Ltd has 1.2% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,000 shares. Burney has invested 1.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AutoZone – Next Stop: All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Announces Senior Vice President Promotion NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 16, 2018.