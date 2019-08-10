As Autozone (AZO) Valuation Rose, Petrus Trust Company Lta Trimmed Its Stake by $5.07 Million; As Enerplus Res Fd Com (ERF) Valuation Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $11.97 Million

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 20,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99 million, down from 25,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1088.66. About 197,866 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enerplus Res Fd Com (ERF) by 404.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 369,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Res Fd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.80% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 3.44M shares traded or 264.09% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 72,425 shares to 110,692 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 623,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,019 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 3,023 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 307 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Partners Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,667 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 202,780 are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.01% or 47,058 shares. 4,777 were reported by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia. Foster Motley invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Main Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 768 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group reported 200,379 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,265 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.03% or 5,029 shares. Icon Advisers Inc invested in 0.59% or 5,714 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.52 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.