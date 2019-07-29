As Autozone (AZO) Valuation Rose, New South Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $4.93 Million; Mycio Wealth Partners Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 15,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85 million, up from 83,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.04 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.19 million, down from 181,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.18. About 233,883 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 13,645 shares to 42,172 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 29,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,747 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, February 8. Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 343,581 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 242,486 shares. Mairs Power Inc reported 5,052 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Farmers Commercial Bank owns 2,072 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group owns 0.97% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 20,295 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Company, West Virginia-based fund reported 9,484 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 7,024 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ltd has 11,443 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 0.11% or 16,674 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Trust invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 4,800 were reported by Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability. Markston International Lc has 30,605 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. 7,126 are owned by Shayne And Co Limited Co. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 370 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “U.S. Wage Growth, for Second Quarter 2019, Accelerated to 4 Percent Over the Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 102,000 Jobs in June – PRNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Garage Aids Enterprises to Devise & Deploy Business Ideas – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP or BR: Which Outsourcing Player is a Better Stock to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 472 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund owns 0.11% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 496 shares. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 50 shares. Fred Alger invested in 0% or 27 shares. Pdt Prns Ltd Co owns 13,000 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 1,100 shares. Assetmark holds 278 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd accumulated 1,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Greystone Managed Invs invested in 8,698 shares. Junto Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.21% or 37,545 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & Communication has invested 0.17% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 7,349 shares. Korea Inv Corporation holds 0.05% or 10,266 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested in 19,435 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 13.18 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (NYSE:BAM) by 36,365 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $70.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWS) by 167,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.