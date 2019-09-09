As Autozone (AZO) Valuation Rose, Kirr Marbach & Company Has Decreased Position; Juncture Wealth Strategies Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) Trimmed by $306,640 as Stock Declined

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 272,758 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 318 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 16,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44M, down from 16,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.34. About 206,214 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 1,245 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 3,219 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtn. Conestoga Capital Advsr Lc holds 1.55M shares or 3.48% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 37,879 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 13,666 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 237,558 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel owns 4,003 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 42 shares. Brinker Cap owns 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 4,601 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 37,274 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks stated it has 82,345 shares. Manchester Cap Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $20.95M for 35.69 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 24,741 shares to 135,977 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.14% or 3,122 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 844 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 50,895 shares. 60,528 were accumulated by Tobam. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0.15% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity holds 4,083 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 1,300 shares. 3 are owned by Whittier Communications Of Nevada. Atria Invs Ltd owns 1,945 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Lc owns 58,258 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 3,025 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated holds 0.01% or 626 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $513.83 million for 13.15 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.