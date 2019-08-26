As Autozone (AZO) Valuation Rose, Holder S Muoio & Company Lowered by $307,200 Its Position; As Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Share Price Declined, Abrams Bison Investments Decreased Its Position

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09 million, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $453.66. About 75,586 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1066.36. About 137,926 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.04% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 12,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 20 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Com holds 612 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 57,295 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com accumulated 66,714 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Bridgeway holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 8,460 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 11,416 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 61 are owned by Signaturefd Lc. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 580 shares. Covey Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,750 shares. Invesco Limited reported 87,196 shares.

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Credit Acceptance (CACC) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credit Acceptance Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase Credit Acceptance Corp At $400, Earn 9% Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Credit Acceptance: Loan Performance Update – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “McGrath (MGRC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.26 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Amica Retiree reported 0.15% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Muhlenkamp & invested in 5.13% or 10,570 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr owns 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,707 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.08% or 316,440 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Co invested in 183,147 shares or 1.08% of the stock. 209 were accumulated by Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corp. Yorktown Management Research Company holds 420 shares. Shell Asset reported 9,779 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 115,603 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 374 shares. Coatue Limited Company holds 0.01% or 533 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.51% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,700 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “AutoZone Stock Needs Preventative Maintenance, Not More Stock Buybacks – Investorplace.com” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone: A Stock Buyback Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has AutoZone (AZO) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.