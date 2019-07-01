As Autozone (AZO) Valuation Rose, Catalyst Capital Advisors Boosted Holding by $716,100; Rwc Asset Management Llp Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.52. About 116,401 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 81,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 103,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 12.51 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 19,051 shares to 531,373 shares, valued at $42.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 7.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Google (GOOGL): Who Will Win the Cloud Gaming Battle? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2019: SFET, ICAD, TUFN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Alibaba Stock Worth Buying at This Point? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 53,257 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $18.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.